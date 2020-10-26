DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Terrell native, and A-list Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx shared that his younger sister DeOndra Dixon has died.

The 52-year-old actor posted the news via an Oct. 26 Instagram post.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces…my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…I say transitioned because she will always be alive…anyone who knew my sis…knew that she was a bright light,” the post begins.

It continues: “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money,” he shared about how Deondra could outdo singer Chris Brown‘s legendary dancing skills. “Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends.”

Dixon, 36, was born in Dallas. In her profile on the Global Down Syndrome website — of which she became their ambassador in 2011 — she wrote, “I know my family loves me. They never set limits and always make me feel I can touch the sky. I started participating in Special Olympics when I was in the 6th grade. I participated in the Special Olympics for over 9 years and won many awards and medals.”

Fox did not disclose how Dixon died.

MORE FROM CBSDFW