DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Terrell native, and A-list Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx shared that his younger sister DeOndra Dixon has died.
The 52-year-old actor posted the news via an Oct. 26 Instagram post.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces…my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…I say transitioned because she will always be alive…anyone who knew my sis…knew that she was a bright light,” the post begins.
My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔
It continues: “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money,” he shared about how Deondra could outdo singer Chris Brown‘s legendary dancing skills. “Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends.”
Dixon, 36, was born in Dallas. In her profile on the Global Down Syndrome website — of which she became their ambassador in 2011 — she wrote, “I know my family loves me. They never set limits and always make me feel I can touch the sky. I started participating in Special Olympics when I was in the 6th grade. I participated in the Special Olympics for over 9 years and won many awards and medals.”
Fox did not disclose how Dixon died.
