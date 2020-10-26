GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were shot, one fatally, at an apartment in Garland on Monday, October 26.

It happened around noon in the 600 block of Broadway Commons.

Garland Police investigators learned two men showed up to one of the units and were allowed in by the man who lived there.

Once inside, a disturbance occurred, which led to shots fired.

The second man who arrived at the apartment took off before police got there.

Garland Police identified him Tuesday as 20-year-old Kevon Knnard Livingston.

A warrant has been issued for Livingston’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe all of the people knew each other.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or online here.

