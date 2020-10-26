COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials say one child witnessed their sibling being sexually assaulted by a predator and that young person’s bravery in reporting what they saw has resulted in a more than half-century prison sentence for a now convicted Texas man.

Officials in Collin County confirm Jose Fraire Delarosa has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Delarosa, 34, sexually abused the child over the course of two years starting when the child was just six years old. While Delarosa threatened to hurt the child’s mother if the child told anyone about the abuse, it was a sibling of the victim who witnessed at least one of the assaults and told their mother — that adult then reported the crime to the Allen Police Department.

“I applaud the bravery of both children who testified in this case – the sibling who saw and reported a despicable act and the victim who courageously told of the horrific, ongoing sexual abuse,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

When the child victim was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County the youngster gave specific details about the ongoing abuse.

A jury found Delarosa guilty of the child sex crime and sentenced him to 60 years in prison. By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child does not offer the opportunity for parole.