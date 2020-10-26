Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With polls showing Texas a tight race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to visit North Texas on Friday, Oct. 30.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted the news Monday afternoon.
The specific location and time have not yet been released.
She is also expected to stop in Houston.
Biden’s wife, Jill, campaigned in Dallas on Oct. 13, the first day of early voting in Texas, but up until now, neither Biden nor Harris had campaigned in the state this general election season.
At this point, there are no plans for President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence to visit Texas in the final week of the campaign.
