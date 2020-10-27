(CBSDFW.com)- Andy Dalton’s injury during Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team meant the Cowboys were down to their third string quarterback: rookie Ben DiNucci. The 23-year-old finished out Sunday’s game taking three sacks, fumbling twice (both recovered by Dallas) and completing two of his three passes for 39 yards. Now, with Dalton in the league’s concussion protocol, it appears he is in line to be the starter this week for the team’s primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Patrik Walker of CBS Sports, the team is not “looking to sign a veteran starter who might only be needed for one week, but will instead look to DiNucci and potentially add another QB for depth.”

Ben DiNucci is preparing for what will be his first career #NFL start, if Andy Dalton can't go vs. #Eagles, and although life and pass rushers are coming at him fast — he's locked in: 'No time to waste. They drafted me for a reason.' » DETAILS ⬇️ https://t.co/du2JW3wIBX — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 27, 2020

The rookie, for what it’s worth, is projecting plenty of confidence. He told reporters after Sunday’s game that, while he hadn’t thought about potentially being the starter against the Eagles just yet, if he is, he’ll be ready.

“I’ve got to prepare like I have been for the last two months. Nothing changes. I’ve learned more from sitting in a room with Dak and Andy the last two months than I have playing the last eight years. … This team drafted me for a reason, and Coach McCarthy brought me here for a reason,” said DiNucci. “So if my number’s called in the future, I’m going to make sure that I do everything I can to keep this show on the road and make sure that other guys in the locker room have got as much faith in me as No. 4 and No. 14.”

DiNucci was the team’s seventh round pick, number 231 overall, in this year’s draft out of James Madison. After starting his career at Pittsburgh, DiNucci transferred to James Madison for his junior and senior seasons throwing for over 5,000 yards and 45 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his passes.

