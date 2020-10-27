DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 419 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 94,358 confirmed cases, including 1,101 confirmed deaths.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

There are 178 additional probable cases (antigen test) for a total of 5,413 probable cases including 14 probable deaths.

Of the 419 new confirmed cases, 263 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system, and one case was from July.

“With numbers increasing, it’s very important that we all make good choices. We know what to do, we just need to do it. Wear your mask and avoid crowds,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

He and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said this is not a year for trick-or-treating door to door on Halloween.

“It’s a year to spend Halloween with family. A candy scavenger hunt around the house, a family baking or pumpkin carving and Halloween movie night are some ways to safely enjoy this holiday. Remember holidays are about making memories and spending time with people that you love and we can do that without exposing ourselves to people outside our home this Halloween. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Halloween holiday. We’re all in this together and it will get better if all make good choices and do our part to have a safe and happy Halloween,” said Judge Jenkins.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 42 was 525, an increase from the previous daily average of 492 for CDC week 41.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 42 (week ending 10/17/20).

A provisional total of 441 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 42, an increase from the previous week.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

