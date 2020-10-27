School Closings:Some Districts Have Delayed School Due To Weather North And West Of DFW
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from World Series Game 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington prior to L.A.’s title-clinching victory.

After the game, it was announced on the Fox broadcast that Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.

It was MLB’s first positive test of the playoffs, and Turner was reportedly immediately removed from the game once the result was known.

Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs onto the field during Game 6 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Dodgers won Game 6, 3-1, and took the series over the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2.

It was their first World Series title since 1988.

The Dodgers were wearing masks on the field during the celebration.

There was no dog pile on the infield that’s typical of such celebrations, although there were still hugs and high fives.

“We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he was immediately isolated to prevent spread,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said after presenting Los Angeles with the championship trophy.

Turner tweeted about an hour after the game, “Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA #WorldSeriesChamps”

MLB Insider for ESPN Jeff Passan explained on Twitter how MLB called the Dodgers and told them to take Turner out of the game when they got the test results.

