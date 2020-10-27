(CBSDFW.com)- With a 2-5 record and without their starting quarterback for the rest of the season, the Cowboys are in a precarious spot ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. They’re still in play for the division title in a bad NFC East but, are also bad enough to consider selling off pieces for picks. It appears that the team is willing to part with at least one player: defensive end Everson Griffen.

CBSSports.com’s Patrik Walker reported late on Monday night that Griffen has been made available in a trade to teams around the league.

Tricks of the Trade: OK #Cowboys, the whole trusting everybody 'on campus' thing was cute and admirable, but it's time to get off your hind parts — as the #NFL trade deadline approaches. Pull one or more of these triggers: DETAILS ⬇️ https://t.co/69iQ8YOWXz — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 21, 2020

The 32-year-old pass rusher joined the Cowboys this offseason on a one-year, $6 million deal that included $3 million in guaranteed money. Through seven games this season, he has totaled 20 tackles, six quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

The Cowboys were hoping that Griffen would combine with DeMarcus Lawrence to improve the pass rush but, after seven games, the ‘Boys rank 21st in the league in sacks (13) and are on pace to have the worst defense by points allowed in league history.

There are still questions at quarterback as Andy Dalton suffered a concussion in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. If he’s unable to go in Week 9, the starting job would come down to Ben DiNucci or Garrett Gilbert against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team could also always make a move at quarterback like perhaps trading for Dolphins veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

