by Dandy Killeen | CBS 11 Sports
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The temperatures may be cool all across DFW this week, but in Mansfield things are heating up.

At least for the Mansfield High School football team.

The Tigers have won two straight games, including a district opening win over Waco Midway last week.

Next up for Mansfield, a showdown with Duncanville.

District 11-6A is one of the toughest districts in the state, but the Tigers say they are ready to prove that they are part of the reason the district is so difficult.

