FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas marketing firm in North Texas is looking to hire right now.

A&A Marketing Group is contracted by major companies like AT&T to handle their marketing needs.

Lauren Nowakowski, owner of A&A Marketing, says they need to hire for all kinds of positions including marketing assistants, administrative assistants, fundraisers and candidates for their manager trainee programs.

“Every person that we hire starts in the same kind of entry level position and has the opportunity to grow into a leadership role,” said Nowakowski.

The jobs are full-time and they offer salary base pay and commissions as well as benefits.

Company officials say they conduct three separate interviews with potential candidates and they encourage people with marketing background to apply even though they are willing to train.

“We’ll provide full training as long as someone wants to learn and wants to grow. That’s really one of the things that separate us from other companies. Every manager has gone through the same training that they are providing now,” said Nowakowski.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

MORE FROM CBSDFW