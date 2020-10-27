Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County medical examiner has identified the second victim in a Sunday shooting that left another dead and three more injured.
Andrew Gerardo Elizondo was shot during a party at a home in the 1900 block of Carver Avenue.
The three surviving victims are recovering in the hospital.
The Fort Worth Police Department has seen an increase in homicides this year. So far, they have worked 92 homicides, compared to 51 they worked by this time in 2019.
Police did not say whether the shooting was gang-related.
The investigation is ongoing.
