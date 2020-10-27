Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in the 1100 block of I-35 northbound near Business 121 close to the Huffines Dodge Dealership south of Fox Avenue exit.
A couple other cars were involved in the afternoon crash. Those drivers are being examined for any injuries.
Police diverted all traffic off the northbound lanes at Bennett Lane.
Meantime, drivers can stay on the access road past the 121 Business intersection.
The highway will remain shut down for sometime as investigators work to determine what caused the deadly crash.
