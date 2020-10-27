School Closings:Some Districts Have Delayed School Due To Weather North And West Of DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Death, DFW News, driver, Fatal Crash, Huffines Dodge Dealership, motorcyclist

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in the 1100 block of I-35 northbound near Business 121 close to the Huffines Dodge Dealership south of Fox Avenue exit.

A couple other cars were involved in the afternoon crash. Those drivers are being examined for any injuries.

Police diverted all traffic off the northbound lanes at Bennett Lane.

Meantime, drivers can stay on the access road past the 121 Business intersection.

The highway will remain shut down for sometime as investigators work to determine what caused the deadly crash.

(credit: CBS 11 Traffic Cam)

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

Comments

Leave a Reply