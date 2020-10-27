School Closings:Some Districts Have Delayed School Due To Weather North And West Of DFW
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Judge Chris Hill has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hill said he woke up Sunday morning with a mild headache and sore throat. By Monday morning he took a COVID-19 test, which was positive.

In a statement, Hill said he “was surprised when the test came back positive,” because he “really didn’t feel that bad.”

Despite “feeling great,” Hill said he will continue to self-isolate, stay home and follow CDC guidelines.

Hill plans to work remotely and said, “county operations continue to run without interruption.”

