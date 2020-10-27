GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Police Department has identified Kevon Knnard Livingston, 20, as the suspect who fled the scene from a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Broadway Commons.

They have issued a warrant for Livingston’s arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police said on Monday, October 26, Livingston shot 18-year-old Ja Ray Malik Hollywood inside an apartment after an argument.

He also allegedly shot another man, who survived.

Officers learned that Hollywood and Livingston arrived at the apartment and were allowed entry by the male resident. Once inside, there was a disturbance, which led to guns drawn and shots fired.

Livingston fled the scene prior to officers arriving. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Livingston is urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840 or dial 911. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or going online at http://www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for any information leading to an arrest.

