NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It may still be a couple months away from the official start of winter, but Mother Nature had different plans for North Texas Tuesday.

The coldest air mass since February of this year arrived overnight thanks to an Arctic front, providing widespread temperatures in the 30s across North Texas, with even a couple of locations reaching the freezing mark.

The official low at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was 37º.

Counties west of Interstate-35 will struggle to get out of the 30s today, so a Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for a continued low risk of brief icing on elevated surfaces.

Overnight Tuesday won’t be as cold, because temperatures will remain above freezing area-wide.

As the core of the mentioned storm system passes by Wednesday, showers will increase in coverage, providing another gray, soggy day.

Conditions quickly improve by Thursday with sunshine returning along with a warming trend for the weekend.

Farther north in Oklahoma, more than 200,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Tuesday morning after an early season ice storm bore down on the area. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the state until Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said some areas near and southwest of Oklahoma City could see up to a half-inch of ice.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain were also reported Tuesday in parts of the Texas Panhandle.