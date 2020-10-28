BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Following Bedford Police Chief Jeff Gibson’s retirement announcement earlier this week, Gary Johnson has been named interim Police Chief for the City of Bedford.
Johnson retired from the City of Roanoke in August as an Assistant City Manager, responsible for Police and Fire Services, IT Services and special projects assigned by the City Manager.
Johnson served as the Chief of Police for the City of Roanoke from May 2003, until October 2018, when he was appointed Assistant City Manager.
In 2017, he was elected by his peers to serve as President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.
During his interim time with Bedford, Johnson will work with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to do an extensive audit on various divisions within the Police Department as well as coordinate a staffing analysis, the city said in a news release.
Johnson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Dallas Baptist University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas, Denton.
Johnson’s first day with the City of Bedford will be Monday, November 9.
