NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nothings says the holidays like the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day football game and now the halftime entrainment has been announced.

Singer/songwriter Kane Brown will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on November 26.

Brown made the announcement during a nationally televised interview with host James Corden on The Late Late Show on CBS.

Called “the future of country” and named one of “31 People Changing the South”, Brown continues to break records and defy boundaries. The 27-year-old first entered the scene with his self-titled album, which spent 13 weeks at No. 1, and made him the first artist to top all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously.

Brown’s hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs” are respectively the third- and sixth-most-streamed country songs of all time.

The Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game is a Salvation Army and NFL tradition. Officials with the Salvation Army say money raised during their yearly Red Kettle Campaign is at risk this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need,” Brown said. “2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps.”

Money raised during the campaign provides shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry, Christmas toys for children and social service programs to millions of people in need — throughout the year.

The Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show has been nationally televised for 23 years. Brown is the newest addition to the list of celebrity halftime performers that includes Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Enrique Iglesias, Keith Urban, the Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Destiny’s Child, Clint Black, Randy Travis and Reba McEntire.

“Kane Brown’s contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the campaign, especially during a time when so many people are struggling due to the pandemic,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys. “Kane’s music has a way of inspiring hope, and we’re excited to have him on our national stage.”

For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army started its annual fundraising campaign early by announcing digital fundraising efforts in September. The early call implores Americans to help “Rescue Christmas” for the millions who were already struggling or newly find themselves at risk.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. It raised $126 million in 2019 campaign and supported services to more than 23 million. Early predictions indicate that the need resulting from COVID-19’s impact could be triple that figure this season and in the year ahead.