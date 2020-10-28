DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 1,000,000 North Texans have cast ballots in the November election.

About 100,000 of them in Dallas County and around 60,000 in Tarrant County are mail-in ballots.

People wanting to verify their mail-in ballot has arrived can click here and see for themselves if the ballot has reached an elections office.

Voters can search by their voter ID number of their name and county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said no mail-in ballots arrived on Tuesday.

Right now, there are 30,000 unaccounted mail-in ballots in Dallas County.

Judge Jenkins recommends people cast a provisional ballot if they still don’t have their mail-in ballot.

“It’s very troubling,” said Judge Jenkins. “It makes me angry people may have to get in line to have (their) voted counted, when they qualified to mail-in vote. If you go to txballot.org you may find your ballot was received or wasn’t. You still have time to go to mega centers, be in and out in five minutes, as opposed to long lines on Election Day.”

In Tarrant County, ballot scanning machines rejected about one-third of mail-in ballots returned by voters so far.

The problem has impacted more than 22,000 ballots.

The county is working with its election service contractor to remedy the problem and said all the ballots will count.

