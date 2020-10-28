NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
Filed Under:Bryant Irvin, DFW News, Fort Worth Fire Department, Gas leak, Overton Ridge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department is working a large gas leak in the area of Bryant Irvin and Overton Ridge.

Crews are working with Atmos to secure the area and make and necessary evacuations.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

