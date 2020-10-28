Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department is working a large gas leak in the area of Bryant Irvin and Overton Ridge.
Crews are working with Atmos to secure the area and make and necessary evacuations.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
#yourFWFD is currently working a large gas leak in the area of Bryant Irvin and Overton Ridge. Crews are working with Atmos to secure the area and make and necessary evacuations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gZIGBsdoaR
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) October 28, 2020
