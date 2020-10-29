NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested Demarco Donnell Meriwether, 60, in connection to the fatal stabbing of Jerry West, 34, in Dallas.

West was stabbed on Tuesday, October 27 in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meriwether voluntarily surrendered to police, and during his interview, admitted involvement in the crime.

He’s currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail, where he was charged with murder.

