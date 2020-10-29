EAST TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Azizi, the youngest calf of April the giraffe died unexpectedly in Texas.
Officials at the East Texas zoo say the calf died of a twisted gut, a condition that was unpreventable.
“The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park is mourning the loss of a cherished member of our family, Azizi the Giraffe, who passed unexpectedly on Tuesday,” Zoo officials posted on Facebook Wednesday, October 28.
The calf had recently been treated for a parasitic issue and died during a veterinary exam.
“The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement,” said officials. “However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination.”
Officials continued, “Post-mortem review revealed a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which was ultimately the cause of his death. This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable.”
Azizi was born during a livestream of April’s birth at Animal Adventure Park in New York.
“Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed. We appreciate your support during this difficult time,” officials concluded.
Animal Adventure Park officials said in a Facebook post, “We join the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in mourning the loss of Azizi, who passed unexpectedly at their facility on Tuesday… This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home.”