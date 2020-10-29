NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Arlington Police, Costume, DFW News, Dispatcher, Halloween, Offbeat, the psychological image of fear., unknown creature

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police officers got an unusual call from 911 dispatch this week, days before Halloween.

The dispatchers told the officers over their radio about an “unknown creature.”

“I’m not sure what kind of animal it is, but it’s eight or nine feet tall,”  the dispatcher said. “The callers say they’re not sure what the figure is. They say it’s the size of a gorilla and it’s blocking the entrance to a complex.”

The “five-legged creature” was walking in front of the Villas Apartments off Arkansas Lane.

When police arrived and approached the creature, it turned out to be quite human.

“Unknown creature” call (credit: Arlington PD)

“I did not mean to cause a disturbance,” the man in the elaborate costume told the officers.

He said he was wearing it for Halloween and he lives at the complex he was in front of.

He described his costume as “the psychological image of fear.”

It’s very unusual. Very unusual,” one officer told him of their getup.

Then one officer took a picture with him then told him to be careful and have a Happy Halloween.

Arlington police officer poses for photo with “unknown creature.” (Arlington PD)

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply