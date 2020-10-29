ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police officers got an unusual call from 911 dispatch this week, days before Halloween.

The dispatchers told the officers over their radio about an “unknown creature.”

“I’m not sure what kind of animal it is, but it’s eight or nine feet tall,” the dispatcher said. “The callers say they’re not sure what the figure is. They say it’s the size of a gorilla and it’s blocking the entrance to a complex.”

The “five-legged creature” was walking in front of the Villas Apartments off Arkansas Lane.

When police arrived and approached the creature, it turned out to be quite human.

“I did not mean to cause a disturbance,” the man in the elaborate costume told the officers.

He said he was wearing it for Halloween and he lives at the complex he was in front of.

He described his costume as “the psychological image of fear.”

It’s very unusual. Very unusual,” one officer told him of their getup.

Then one officer took a picture with him then told him to be careful and have a Happy Halloween.

