FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CVS Health is rolling out 1,000 new rapid COVID-19 testing sites at its stores across the country.

Twenty-one of those sites will be in Texas, and 11 of them will be opened up directly in the North Texas region including places like Azle, Keller and Prosper.

“It’s important to take care of those types of communities that are on that outer fringe so they don’t get to the point of running the risk of contaminating if there are an individuals that have COVID-19 and going into places that probably is not right for them to be in,” said John Framatico, District Leader for CVS Health.

The announcement of the new sites coincides with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and in North Texas.

“Right now people are still trying to maneuver their lives through what’s going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and then if you think about that you compound that with our flu shots,” he said.

Customers will need to make an appointment and they will need to be over the age of 12.

Those between 12 and 15 years old will need a guardian present.

The self-administered COVID-19 nose swab tests will provide a result within 15 minutes and they are of no cost to patients with insurance who meet the CDC requirement for testing.

Those who do not have insurance are covered through a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The list of new testing sites in Texas is below:

MORE FROM CBSDFW