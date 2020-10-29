DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 565 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 29, for a cumulative total of 95,402 confirmed cases (PCR test).

The county also reported four more deaths, bringing the total coronavirus deaths to 1,108 confirmed.

There are 91 additional probable cases (antigen test) for a total of 5,649 probable cases including 14 probable deaths.

Of the 565 new confirmed cases, 274 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system, and all are from October.

The additional four deaths include:

– A Cedar Hill man in his 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Grand Prairie man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– Two Dallas men in their 80s who had underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reiterated how the county’s COVID-19 case count is going up and urged people not to go trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“Our number of new COVID-19 cases continues its trend upward and hospitals and medical modelers are telling us that if we don’t change our behavior, we will have numbers exceeding 1,000 cases per day going into Thanksgiving. It’s important that we find fun things to do this Halloween that don’t include trick-or-treating or Halloween dances or parties. Consider family activities like pumpkin carving, candy hunts, movie nights, crafting and other activities to make this a meaningful and memorable holiday without increasing the spread of COVID. We all know what we need to do, we just need to do it so that we can change the trajectory of where we are going to be this winter without an increase in compliance with masking, social distancing and avoiding crowds,” said Judge Jenkins in a statement.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 42 was 588 — the highest daily average of new cases since July.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 42 (week ending 10/17/20).

A provisional total of 493 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 42 – about twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 3 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 9/26/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

MORE FROM CBSDFW