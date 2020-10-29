Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of a car who veered off the freeway and crashed into Rush Creek died. The car left the roadway from the westbound lanes in the 2700 block of W. I.H. 20 between Bowen Road and Park Springs Drive.
When Arlington police arrived on-scene, the driver’s car was on fire.
It happened on Wednesday, October 28 just before 8 p.m.
Investigators have not determined why the driver lost control and veered off the roadway. The Tarrant County medical examiner will identify the deceased once next of kin are notified.
