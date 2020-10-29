FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The skies are finally starting to clear over North Texas as of Thursday afternoon, but with clear skies and light winds expected overnight, get ready for a significant cooldown.

In fact, a freeze warning will be in effect for many counties as you start your day Friday, Oct 30.

Temperatures across North Texas are expected in the 30s and low 40s, but a few counties could see temperatures hover a little closer to that freezing mark.

Therefore, a freeze warning goes into effect from 4 AM to 10 AM Friday for Denton, Wise, Cooke, Montague, Parker, Hood and Somervell counties.

Temperatures near freezing could damage unprotected outdoor plants, so remember to protect any tender vegetation.

Also, turn off those automatic sprinklers!

Good news is clear skies overnight will lead to sunny skies throughout the day Friday.

Expect high temperatures to top out in the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon.

MORE FROM CBSDFW