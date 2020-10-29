DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Midland man tied to bank robberies in Lubbock, Odessa and Abilene has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 57, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20 and charged via criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery.

He made his initial appearance before a judge Thursday, Oct 29.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed today, on Sept. 3, an unidentified man entered Prosperity Bank in Odessa demanding money.

The man – wearing a tie, white button up, pants, tennis shoes, sunglasses, rubber gloves, and a PPE mask – passed a teller a note that read, “All $ in Bag! I am armed. No Dye Packs no Bait $,” then left with several thousand dollars.

Odessa Police officers later observed a man matching the suspect’s description discarding rubber gloves and clothing on the roadway.

They recovered the items and sent them to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory, which retrieved genetic material.

The DPS Crime Lab then sent the recovered DNA sequence to the FBI, which ran it through its DNA indexing system, CODIS, and allegedly matched it to DNA on file for Seabourne.

Meanwhile, just 26 days after the first robbery, a similar unidentified male entered the First Abilene Federal Credit Union, where he passed a similar note to the teller.

He then reached into his shirt, grabbed what appeared to be a gun, pointed it at the teller, and threatened to kill if he didn’t get money.

Before fleeing the scene in a white Ford Explorer, he demanded the note back.

Sixteen days after that, the same man entered People’s Bank in Lubbock and passed a similar note to the teller there.

He once again left in a similar white Ford Explorer, leaving the note behind.

Forensic investigators from the Lubbock Police Department recovered a fingerprints off the note, which match fingerprints on file for Seabourne.

Investigators also identified a white Ford Explorer registered in Mr. Seabourne’s name.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

