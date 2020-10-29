Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot in what police are calling a road rage incident in Dallas near Buckner and Elam Rd.
The victim’s family said he was able to drive home in his bullet riddled truck after the shooting. His son-in-law, who was in the passenger seat at the time said the shooter was driving a blue Nissan Sentra. He said the shooter cut them off and started yelling before pulling beside them and opening fire.
The victim was hit in his side and required surgery. His family said he is expected to survive.
MORE FROM CBSDFW