FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Online retail giant Amazon is getting ready for the holiday shopping season and they are about to get busier than ever according to company officials.

Online buying has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s expected to increase even more.

“I thought we were fast-paced before, and this has just been unbelievable,” said Ardine Williams, Vice President of Workforce Development at Amazon.

Now they have about 7,000 jobs available in the DFW region in their tech hub and fulfillment centers.

Williams said they also need IT, mechanical and manufacturing engineers.

“We have a wide variety of jobs for people of every experience level, and every level of education,” she said.

The jobs are both full time and part time and the do come with benefits.

“The full-time jobs offer benefit from day one. So, health, dental, 401k with a 50-percent matching, and access to our upscale program so those folk who are interested in making a career change or a pivot have access to that as well,” said Williams.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

MORE FROM CBSDFW