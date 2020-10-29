Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A robbery victim was shot after she refused to hand over her belongings to her assailant.
It happened on October 29, 2020, at about 12:55 a.m.
The victim told police that an unknown, armed man approached her in the 9800 block of Brockbank and demanded her property. He fled after shooting her but she was able to drive to the 2900 block of Lombardy Lane and call police.
She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is at-large. Police have not released a description of him.
This remains an active and on-going investigation.
