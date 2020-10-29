CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -The Rowlett man accused of shooting, then stabbing to death the mother of his child is back in the Carrollton City Jail Thursday, Oct. 29 on a federal charge.

Andrew Charles Beard was freed on a $1,000,000 bond on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The nature of the federal charge is not yet clear.

CBS 11 has reached out to the FBI and ATF for more details.

Alyssa Burkett, 24, was killed outside her workplace on Friday, October 2, just steps away from her coworkers.

Those who knew Burkett well pointed to the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Andrew Charles Beard.

Beard, 33, surrendered to Carrollton Police Detectives Monday, October 5 upon learning they had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Beard was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and released for home confinement after someone posted a $1 million bond on his behalf.

He is accused of killing Burkett outside a Carrollton apartment complex where she worked.

According to the probably cause affidavit, Carrollton Police said the estranged couple was involved in a contentious custody battle.

They found a tracking device on Burkett’s car.

Dark brown liquid makeup, a fake beard and a knife were found in vehicles tied to Andrew Beard.

Witnesses had described the attacker as a black man.

MORE FROM CBSDFW