DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 670 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 30 for a cumulative total of 96,072 confirmed cases (PCR test).

The county also announced six more deaths, bringing the total in Dallas County to 1,114.

The county reported 162 additional probable cases (antigen test) Friday for a total of 5,811 probable cases including 14 probable deaths.

Of the 670 new confirmed cases, 288 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system, and all are from October.

“Today is our highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases since August 14 and we have six deaths. This is a stark reminder of the importance of following the protocols that we know will keep us safe. We know what to do, we just need to find the resolve to do it,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “If we do not turn these numbers around, we will be facing all time high numbers at Thanksgiving and we do not want to start the cold weather months when people are indoors at all-time high numbers.”

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 42 was 588 — the highest daily average of new cases since July.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 14.2% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 42 (week ending 10/17/20).

A provisional total of 493 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 42 – about twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 3 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 9/26/2020).

“Please avoid trick-or-treating this Halloween and find fun family activities with those you live with. Wear your mask and avoid crowds. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve so that less people will get sick, fewer will pay the ultimate price, and our economy and schools can survive and thrive,” said Judge Jenkins.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional 6 deaths being reported today include the following:

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

