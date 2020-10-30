FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested negative for COVID-19 for at least a third time since April.
She recently came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The same thing happened in April and June and both times she tested negative for the virus as well.
Mayor Price’s Annual Spooky Bike Ride was postponed as a result of the latest exposure to someone who had tested positive..
A socially distanced bike ride will be rescheduled for a date in November that will still benefit Tarrant Area Food Bank.
“While I am disappointed to postpone one of my favorite community engagement events of the year, especially after working tirelessly with a health team to ensure the event could happen with proper safety protocols, this is the right thing to do as we continue to prioritize the health of our community and practice personal responsibility,” Mayor Price said in a statement on Thursday, Oct 29.
