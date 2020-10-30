FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After the week we’ve had with the chilly weather, we’re glad to report that our Halloween forecast is going to be more of a treat than a trick!

And if you look to the sky Saturday evening, we’re also getting treated to a rare astronomical event here in North Texas – a double whammy full moon and blue moon!

A blue moon is the second full moon to take place in any given month (our last full moon was on October 1).

A blue moon only happens about once every three years, but for it to happen on Halloween is really rare.

The last blue moon to happen on Halloween was back in 2001.

And it won’t happen again for another 19 years. Yup, you’ll have to wait until 2039.

Our skies will be partly cloudy Saturday evening, and the temperatures should be mild.

Perfect for checking out the sky!

And if you’re up late Saturday night trying to catch a glimpse of this rare moon, remember that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 AM.

So, set those clocks back and enjoy an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.

