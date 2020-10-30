(CBSDFW.COM) – Halloween is this weekend, and if you’re still looking for something to do, we have you covered.
Experts are reminding North Texans this year, to choose activities where you can stand 6 feet from others, or take part in the comfort of your car.
“Halloween is on a Saturday Night, and so I know there’s going to be the potential for parties and get-togethers, and that I think that is going to be the highest risk activity,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes, Asst. Professor of Epidemiology for UNTHSC.
Luckily, there’s plenty of COVID-19 safe Halloween options around town, we placed some options below:
Denton County:
FREE Lake Dallas Trunk or Treat- Oct. 30 5-7
Lake Dallas City Hall
http://www.lakedallas.com/222/Trunk-or-Treat
FREE Fall Festival, Little Elm- Oct. 30 4-9:30
Oct. 31 11-9
Living Word Baptist Church
https://www.facebook.com/events/1408189832718323
FREE Trunk or Treat Argyle Oct. 30 6-8:30
Rayzor Ranch CrossFit
https://www.facebook.com/events/318988879212112/
FREE Trunk or Treat Roanoke- Oct. 30 3-7
New Transitions Center
https://www.facebook.com/events/4621013441274056
FREE Trunk or Treat Denton- Oct. 30 6:30-8:30
The Door Church
https://www.facebook.com/events/325434982055975/
FREE Argyle Trunk or Treat- Oct. 30 5:30-8
Argyle Business Park
https://www.facebook.com/events/686867601922997
Tarrant County:
Cutting Edge Haunted House- Oct. 30- Nov 1, Nov 13
Fort Worth
https://www.cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com/
Hallow-fest at Six Flags Over Texas-Ends Nov. 1
Six Flags, Arlington
https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/special-events/hallowfest
FREE Grapevine Trail of Treats- Oct. 30. 6-7
First United Methodist Church of Grapevine
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-grapevine-trail-of-treats-tickets-122444082547
Medical City Alliance Spooktacular- Oct. 31 10-2
Medical City Alliance Hospital, Fort Worth
https://www.facebook.com/MedicalCityAlliance/events/
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31st 8-5
Highland Hills Baptist Church
http://highlandhillsbaptistchurch.org/event/october-31-trunk-or-treat/
Dallas County:
Drive Boo Halloween at the AAC -Oct 30, 31 7-11
American Airlines Center
Dallas Police Department’s Drive-thru trick or treat- Oct.31 10-12
Marcus Park Recreation Center, Dallas
46th Annual Harambee Festival in Dallas- Oct. 31 10am
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Dallas
https://www.harambeedallas.org/
Candy Caravan at Dallas Heritage Village- Oct. 31 from 12-3
Dallas Heritage Village, Dallas
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candy-caravan-at-dallas-heritage-village-tickets-125648892219
Fall Festival Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31 3-5
Eladio R. Martinez Learning Center, Dallas
https://disciplecitychurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/574789
Scare Fare at the Statler- Oct.31- 11-6
The Statler Hotel, Dallas
https://thestatlerdallas.com/statlerscarefare
Collin County:
Oak Point Recreation Center’s Pumpkin Painting Palooza & Costume Contest- Oct. 31 2:00
NTPA Plano Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31 11-4
Willow Bend Parking Deck D, Plano
https://northtexasperformingarts.org/trunk-or-treat/
Trunk or Treat Oct. 31- 5-7
Grace Presbyterian Church, Plano
Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31 4-9
KingdomLife Church, Frisco
http://www.kingdomlife.org/fallfestival/