By Nicole Nielsen
(CBSDFW.COM) – Halloween is this weekend, and if you’re still looking for something to do, we have you covered.

Experts are reminding North Texans this year, to choose activities where you can stand 6 feet from others, or take part in the comfort of your car.

“Halloween is on a Saturday Night, and so I know there’s going to be the potential for parties and get-togethers, and that I think that is going to be the highest risk activity,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes, Asst. Professor of Epidemiology for UNTHSC.

Luckily, there’s plenty of COVID-19 safe Halloween options around town, we placed some options below:

Denton County:

FREE Lake Dallas Trunk or Treat- Oct. 30 5-7

Lake Dallas City Hall

http://www.lakedallas.com/222/Trunk-or-Treat

 

FREE Fall Festival, Little Elm- Oct. 30 4-9:30

Oct. 31 11-9

Living Word Baptist Church

https://www.facebook.com/events/1408189832718323

FREE Trunk or Treat Argyle  Oct. 30 6-8:30

Rayzor Ranch CrossFit

https://www.facebook.com/events/318988879212112/

FREE Trunk or Treat Roanoke- Oct. 30 3-7

New Transitions Center

https://www.facebook.com/events/4621013441274056

FREE Trunk or Treat Denton- Oct. 30 6:30-8:30

The Door Church

https://www.facebook.com/events/325434982055975/

FREE Argyle Trunk or Treat- Oct. 30 5:30-8

Argyle Business Park

https://www.facebook.com/events/686867601922997

 

Tarrant County:

Cutting Edge Haunted House- Oct. 30- Nov 1, Nov 13

Fort Worth

https://www.cuttingedgehauntedhouse.com/

 

Hallow-fest at Six Flags Over Texas-Ends Nov. 1

Six Flags, Arlington

https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/special-events/hallowfest

 

FREE Grapevine Trail of Treats- Oct. 30. 6-7

First United Methodist Church of Grapevine

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-grapevine-trail-of-treats-tickets-122444082547

Medical City Alliance Spooktacular- Oct. 31 10-2

Medical City Alliance Hospital, Fort Worth

https://www.facebook.com/MedicalCityAlliance/events/

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31st 8-5

Highland Hills Baptist Church

http://highlandhillsbaptistchurch.org/event/october-31-trunk-or-treat/

Dallas County:

Drive Boo Halloween at the AAC -Oct 30, 31 7-11

American Airlines Center

http://driveboohalloween.com/

 

Dallas Police Department’s Drive-thru trick or treat- Oct.31 10-12

Marcus Park Recreation Center, Dallas

46th Annual Harambee Festival in Dallas- Oct. 31 10am

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Dallas

https://www.harambeedallas.org/

Candy Caravan at Dallas Heritage Village- Oct. 31 from 12-3

Dallas Heritage Village, Dallas

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candy-caravan-at-dallas-heritage-village-tickets-125648892219

Fall Festival Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31 3-5

Eladio R. Martinez Learning Center, Dallas

https://disciplecitychurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/574789

Scare Fare at the Statler- Oct.31- 11-6

The Statler Hotel, Dallas

https://thestatlerdallas.com/statlerscarefare

 

Collin County:

Oak Point Recreation Center’s Pumpkin Painting Palooza & Costume Contest- Oct. 31 2:00

NTPA Plano Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31 11-4

Willow Bend Parking Deck D, Plano

https://northtexasperformingarts.org/trunk-or-treat/

Trunk or Treat Oct. 31- 5-7

Grace Presbyterian Church, Plano

Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat- Oct. 31 4-9

KingdomLife Church, Frisco

http://www.kingdomlife.org/fallfestival/

