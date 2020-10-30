NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While many of the typical Halloween traditions will look different Saturday, some North Texans were determined to put up their annual holiday displays with some changes when it comes to giving out candy.

“We kind of like just a fun theme, not a scary theme,” said Marc Tolson, who lives in the North Richland Hills neighborhood Home Town, which is known for its massive Halloween celebrations.

His family is known for their over-the-top decorations.

“Every year, it gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” Tolson said.

This year’s is the most elaborate one yet, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.

“We hope it just gives people hope and happiness and a little bit of fun,” he said.

The Tolsons didn’t think they’d be able to make it happen this year.

“Then we talked to some kids who are friends of our children, and they said, ‘You have to do it. This is the saddest year ever. You have to have Halloween,’” Tolson said. “So we decided to do it, even if it was just a display. Even if people could just walk by and nothing happened.”

The real 2020 element of the design is how trick-or-treaters can safety get candy, from three separate chutes.

“The pirates have special masks, so it should be as safe as we can make it,” said Tolson.

They have no idea how many people will actually be coming out to trick-or-treat this year, but the project has already brought people together and brought smiles to a lot of faces.

“We have tons of friends and family that help us with this,” said Karissa Tolson, Marc’s wife. “We just hope that everybody has fun and gets to safely enjoy Halloween and just get back out in the neighborhood and greet people and have fun.”

MORE FROM CBSDFW