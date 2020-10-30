NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By J.D. Miles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano neighborhood known for attracting a lot of attention and large crowds this time every year has decided it’s safer if people stay away.

Many families come to Canterbury Drive for Halloween to enjoy the elaborate decorations and trick-or-treating.

But this year the eye-catching displays will for the first time not include trick-or-treating.

The homeowners met recently to discuss how they would handle the estimated 3,000 children that visit the neighborhood on Halloween night.

John Goudreau’s home in particular has been a highlight of the holiday for 27 years.

But he and other homeowners are concerned about the health risk that comes with inviting kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no safe way to do the normal thing here because it is literally shoulder to shoulder for five hours so everyone was pretty bummed about it because it is the biggest thing in this neighborhood every year,” said neighborhood resident Mark Clary.

Some homeowners will put out bags of candy, but the hope is people will just drive through and look at the decorations.

