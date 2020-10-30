DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have recovered the vehicle driven by missing accounting executive Alan White, but his whereabouts remain a mystery.

For his family, each new day brings both heartache and hope.

“When I first got that call, I just went and sat in a chair and cried like a 5-year-old,” says his brother Tim White. White immediately traveled to Dallas from West Virginia to aid in the search. “I don’t feel like he’s taken off this earth. I’ve lost enough, I don’t want that to happen.”

White, 55, disappeared more than a week ago, October 22, after leaving his gym near 75 and Haskell.

Dallas police are pursuing the case as a “want to locate”; but, have no evidence to suggest that White has been harmed.

His family insists that he would not have just disappeared.

“We are a close knit family,” says Tim, “and I’m sitting here at his desk right now and he’s got a ‘to do’ list of stuff from 10/22, handwritten, that he was gonna do. He wouldn’t just up and vanish on his own accord.”

When he vanished, White was driving a black, 2020 Porsche Macan.

The vehicle was recovered Thursday evening in South Dallas, near Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View Rroads.

“If someone had jumped him, he’d give up the car,” says Tim. “It wasn’t even his. It was a loaner. Lots of unknowns that we’re trying to peace together right now.”

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his return.

“Help us bring him home. His life matters to us,” pleaded Tim. “Just please help. The reward for us– we’re not worried about he financial thing– we just want someone to help lead us to where he’s at.”

