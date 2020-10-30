NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — We may be heading into November, but the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

And as if we needed the reminder, we’re watching for our next tropical depression to possibly form in the Caribbean, likely this weekend or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving this tropical wave an 80% chance of development over the next five days. Models seem to be in good agreement, forecasting this system to continue moving westward, so impacts to the United States are unlikely.

“This system is gradually becoming better organized, and conditions appear conducive for further development,” NHC said in their 1PM CDT statement on Friday, October 30. “A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week as the system moves westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rainfall,” the statement continued.

Having seen one of, if not the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons in 2020, we are well into the Greek names for naming tropical systems. If this system strengthens to a tropical storm, it would be named Eta.