FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Kamala Harris made her first visit to Texas since becoming the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee.

As she walked on stage Friday, Oct. 30 at the First St. John Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Harris said, “What’s up Fort Worth?”

The California Senator praised the record early voting in Texas, where more than 9,000,000 people had cast their ballots through Thursday, Oct. 29.

During her rally before more than 200 supporters, she urged them not to stop. “This is no time to let up on the pedal, right.”

Harris criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It didn’t have to be this bad,” Harris said.

She said Joe Biden will bring the country back together.

“We have a choice in this election to elect Joe Biden who says we are a first order of priority to unify our country,” she said.

Harris’ visit here comes as the Real Clear Politics average of polls shows the President leading Biden by just 2.3 percentage points in Texas.

The Cook Political Report now considers the race a toss-up in Texas because of the tight polls and because of the uncertainty surrounding the millions of new registered voters in Texas since 2016.

One Biden-Harris supporter, Dr. Marie Holliday said, “I believe we have the opportunity that we will make this change and that Texas will be blue again. So excited.”

While Democrats say they feel pretty good that Biden and Harris winning Texas, Republicans say Harris’ trip here is too little, too late.

Hogan Gidley, the National Press Secretary for the Trump Campaign said, “We know we’re doing really well on the ground there. Senator Cornyn, for example, is up eight points. We have a ground game like no other, and we have the best candidate, he’s got the best message.”

Harris told supporters, “They know when we vote, we win.”

After Fort Worth, she went to McAllen and Houston to get out the vote.

Analysts say Democrats don’t need Texas to win the White House, but the President does.

WATCH HARRIS’ SPEECH HERE

MORE FROM CBSDFW