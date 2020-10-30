NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Ammo, Ammunition, DFW News, election, election results, Firearms, Guns, Presidential Election, Rifles, social unrest, Texas News, wal-mart, walmart

ARKANSAS (CBSNEW.COM) – Days before the election Walmart has pulled guns and ammunition from the sales floors of its U.S. stores. The company said it made the move in hopes of keeping firearms from being stolen if social unrest erupts.

(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“We have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an email to CBS.

Company officials did stress that while the items aren’t on the floor they are still “available for purchase by customers.”

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

Comments

Leave a Reply