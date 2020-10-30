Comments
ARKANSAS (CBSNEW.COM) – Days before the election Walmart has pulled guns and ammunition from the sales floors of its U.S. stores. The company said it made the move in hopes of keeping firearms from being stolen if social unrest erupts.
“We have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an email to CBS.
Company officials did stress that while the items aren’t on the floor they are still “available for purchase by customers.”
