Walmart Pulls Guns And Ammunition From Displays, Citing Potential Risk For "Civil Unrest" Days before the election Walmart has pulled guns and ammunition from the sales floors of its U.S. stores. The company said it made the move in hopes of keeping firearms from being stolen if social unrest erupts.

As Texas Leads The Nation, Early Voting Totals Exceed All Ballots Cast In 2016It has truly been a political record breaking year in Texas. With one day still left in early voting, Texans have already cast more ballots in the presidential election than they did during all of 2016.