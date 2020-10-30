Comments
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two workers were hurt after a chemical spill inside a Grapevine warehouse Friday, Oct. 30.
It happened after 8:00 p.m. at Kurita America on Westport Parkway near State Highway 360.
Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown told CBS 11 workers were mixing chemicals when some spilled.
One worker suffered chemical burns and another had breathing problems from the fumes.
Both were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not thought to be serious.
A regional hazardous materials team was called out and then a private contractor to clean up the scene.
Kurita America is a water treatment equipment company.
