DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Republican Party is criticizing Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins for being hypocritical after he attended a Democratic political event in Tarrant County.

In a statement the party said, in part:

“Jenkins attended the Kamala Harris rally in Fort Worth. This comes the same day that the Judge posted on Twitter saying, “Please avoid trick-or-treating this Halloween & find fun family activities with those you live with.

…it’s hypocritical at best for him to attend the rally with Senator Harris. Especially when his orders are directly impacting the lives of the Citizens of Dallas County seven months after the pandemic began.”