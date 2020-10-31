NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, el paso, El Paso County, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso News, Ken Paxton, lawsuit, Pandemic, positive cases, Public health, Restrictions, Shutdown, Texas News

EL PASO (CBSNEWS.COM) — On October 31 El Paso surpassed its single-day record for COVID-19 cases as state and local officials in Texas spar over imposing a lockdown. There were 1,643 cases and 190 delayed results being reported Saturday.

A Sam’s Club store in the city abruptly closed Saturday because of concerns about spread of the virus.

A nurse exits a tent for coronavirus patients setup at University Medical Center on October 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. (credit: Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

As El Paso has seen cases increase, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego earlier this week implemented a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a coalition of businesses suing to block Samaniego’s order.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

Comments

Leave a Reply