EL PASO (CBSNEWS.COM) — On October 31 El Paso surpassed its single-day record for COVID-19 cases as state and local officials in Texas spar over imposing a lockdown. There were 1,643 cases and 190 delayed results being reported Saturday.
A Sam’s Club store in the city abruptly closed Saturday because of concerns about spread of the virus.
As El Paso has seen cases increase, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego earlier this week implemented a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a coalition of businesses suing to block Samaniego’s order.
