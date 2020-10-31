DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Mayor Curtistene Smith McCowan died October 28, on Saturday details were announced on her visitation and funeral services.

According to the McCowan family, visitation and funeral services will be held at Kirkwood Temple CME Episcopal Church at 1440 Sunny Glen Drive in Dallas.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on November 5. The service is open to the public but all in attendance will have to adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Funeral services for Mayor McCowan will be held on November 6 at 11:00 a.m. Because of capacity limits and the number of family members expected to attend, the in-person funeral will be private. The community is being invited to participate virtually through the live streaming of the funeral service on YouTube and Facebook.

Interment will take place at Holy Redeemer Cemetery at 1500 S Westmoreland Road in DeSoto immediately following the service. The processional to the cemetery will include a route through the city of DeSoto where residents can pay their respects as it passes by.

“The desire by all to honor her has been both enthusiastic and heartfelt, and it shows just how strongly the people of DeSoto feel about our Mayor and how much they miss her,” said DeSoto City Manager Brandon Wright.

Wright ordered that all City of DeSoto flags be flown at half-staff beginning at 10:30 a.m. on October 29 until sunset on November 1.

Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan died suddenly after complications related to a lung cancer. McCowan, who had served as mayor since 2016, was 72 years old.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Curtistene S. McCowan scholarship fund through the Concerned DeSoto Citizens organization. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. 371, DeSoto, Texas 75123.