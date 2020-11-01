DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The investigation continues into finding who shot at four officers while they were helping victims of a traffic accident at the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive.
The shooting happed on October 31, 2020, at 6:58 p.m.
Two Dallas police officers along with two Mesquite officers — all in uniform — were targeted.
While waiting on a tow truck for one of the cars involved in the accident, one of the officers heard a shot come from behind their location. Immediately following the initial shot, 4-5 additional shots were fired. The officers took cover and called for an assist officer.
The officers were able to safely run toward the area of the gunshots in an attempt to locate a suspect or suspects. As officers were running, they heard screaming coming from 8300 La Prada Drive. They ran to that location but did not locate anyone injured or a suspect.
No officers were injured during this incident.
