DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 750 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Dallas County for a cumulative total of 97,398 confirmed cases, including 1,117 confirmed deaths.

There are 46 additional probable cases (antigen test) to report as of November 1, for a total of 5,994 probable cases including 15 probable deaths.

Of the 704 new confirmed cases, 363 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and four are from September.

The additional death reported Sunday is a woman in her 60s who was critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 43 has increased to 652 — the highest daily average of new cases since July.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-cov-2 has increased to 15.4% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 43 (week ending 10/24/20). A provisional total of 587 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC

week 43 – over twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 9/26/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under 65 years of age.

Diabetes is an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% were associated with long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands. Immediately wash your hands.

Monitor your health daily. Be alert for symptoms. Take your temperature and follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW