NORTHWEST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals and detectives with the Dallas Police Department are searching for Cameron Craig, 20, in connection to the shooting deaths of three men at the Aces Dance Club located at 2250 Manana Drive.

Vicitim Darryl Wayne Nellums, Jr., 26, died inside the club. The other two victims, Demarion Marquis Glasco, 27, and Tavion Ellis Rice, 29, later died at the hospital from their injuries.

Cameron Craig (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Detectives said Craig faces Capital Murder charges for the October 25 crime.

Anyone who knows his location, should contact Detective Kurt Hibbets of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force (214) 437-3741 or kurt.hibbets@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

