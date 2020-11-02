Comments
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate two children.
They are Robert Tickle, Jr., 12 and Briya Tickle, 7.
Both children were ordered into DFPS custody by a judge.
The children were last seen with their parents, Christina Gibbons, 45, and Robert Tickle, 55, in Chandler, Texas.
They may also be in the Dallas area (Duncanville and/or Grand Prairie).
They are driving a 2002 Brown Ford F150 pickup truck, Texas license plate number HKY 8662.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children, can contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 903-521-6095.
