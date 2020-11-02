ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police believe a woman is in danger after a “physical disturbance” with the man she is dating.

Officers responded to the disturbance in the 1800 block of Woodbridge Drive in West Arlington on Monday, Nov. 2 around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Lee, is believed to have assaulted and kidnapped 22-year-old Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico from the home.

Detectives believe the couple may be in a white 2014 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate JYB-2816.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Phil Williams at 817.459.5312.

Tipsters can also call 911 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety implemented the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program which is designed to close the gap between missing children and senior citizens.

The CLEAR Alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.

MORE FROM CBSDFW